Springfield public health officials issue COVID-19 mask advice as infections rise sharply

A surge in COVID-19 cases has led to a mask recommendation in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The city’s board of health is advising seniors and people with underlying health conditions to wear masks in public indoor places.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the Omicron variant XBB.1.5 now accounts for the majority of new COVID-19 cases in New England. Scientists say the variant is highly contagious because it is more resistant to antibodies created by current vaccines and past infections.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.

As mentioned in the interview, the Springfield health department has a free vaccination clinic every Tuesday from 9 a.m. – noon at the department’s headquarters at 311 State Street.