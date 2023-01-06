Vermont officials request assessment for potential disaster assistance

Vermont is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to determine whether the state qualifies for a federal major disaster declaration.

The request from Vermont Emergency Management is for a Preliminary Damage Assessment for Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, and Orleans counties due to extended power outages and other damage from the December 23rd and 24th storm.

Vermont officials say they have identified more than $2 million in costs incurred by public and non-profit utilities. The state must prove there is at least $1.14 million in response and public infrastructure recovery costs to qualify for a federal Public Assistance disaster declaration, which would reimburse municipal and non-profit utilities and municipalities for 75% of restoration and storm cleanup costs.