Transition week at the State House begins as new legislators from western Massachusetts take their seats

The new two-year session of the Massachusetts State Legislature that began this morning at the State House in Boston brings with it some new members to the delegation from western Massachusetts.

Paul Mark of Peru and Jake Oliveira of Ludlow, both Democrats, moved from the House to the State Senate.

Taking their seats in the House Chamber for the first time today are Democratic State Representatives Aaron Saunders of Belchertown and Shirley Arriaga of Chicopee.

Legislative redistricting cost the delegation one seat in the House from Berkshire County.

To discuss the political implications for the new western Massachusetts legislative delegation, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Massachusetts Politics & Insight.