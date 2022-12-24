© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

A Q&A with incoming Poughkeepsie acting mayor Marc Nelson

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published December 24, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST
Marc Nelson
City of Poughkeepsie
/
Marc Nelson

In January, Republican Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison will leave his post to assume his new role as State Senator from New York’s 39th District.

City administrator Marc Nelson will be sworn in as acting mayor.

Nelson joined the Rolison administration in 2016. He was appointed Finance Commissioner at a time when the city was facing tough fiscal hurdles.

Nelson was named city administrator in 2017.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with Nelson as he prepares to transition to acting mayor.

