Commission says Massachusetts will need to offer incentives to convert buildings to cleaner heating technology

Most buildings in Massachusetts are heated using fossil fuels -- oil, natural gas, or propane.

That is going to have to change dramatically in order for Massachusetts to reach a legal requirement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030.

A commission that spent 11 months looking at how the state can accelerate the decarbonization of residential and commercial buildings issued its final report earlier this month.

It recommended the state establish a “clean heat standard” to incentivize the switch to cleaner heating technology.

Kim Robinson, the executive director of the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, served on the Commission on Clean Heat. She spoke with WAMC’s Paul Tuthill.