Passenger rail commission holds first meeting Friday in Pittsfield

Massachusetts applied last week for federal funds to begin the first phase of the East-West Rail project.

The state is asking for $108 million to help pay for improvements to a 53-mile stretch of track between Springfield and Worcester.

While funding is being sought to pay for the necessary infrastructure work, discussions are also beginning on how to administer new passenger rail service.

The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission will hold its first meeting tomorrow beginning at 11 a.m. at the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield.

State Senator Eric Lesser of Longmeadow is a member of the commission. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.