News
Midday Magazine

Passenger rail commission holds first meeting Friday in Pittsfield

By Paul Tuthill
Published December 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST
Unionstation_Amtrak_signtotrains.jpg
WAMC
/
The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission will report in March 2023 on proposals to manage rail service in the region.

Created to study the administrative nuts and bolts of passenger rail service in western Massachusetts

Massachusetts applied last week for federal funds to begin the first phase of the East-West Rail project.

The state is asking for $108 million to help pay for improvements to a 53-mile stretch of track between Springfield and Worcester.

While funding is being sought to pay for the necessary infrastructure work, discussions are also beginning on how to administer new passenger rail service.

The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission will hold its first meeting tomorrow beginning at 11 a.m. at the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield.

State Senator Eric Lesser of Longmeadow is a member of the commission. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

Tags
News East-West Passenger Rail StudyEric LesserWestern Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
