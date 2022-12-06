Vacant downtown church picked as site for Northampton 'resilience hub'

A long-vacant church in downtown Northampton, Massachusetts has been selected as the future home of a community resilience hub.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced the city is executing an option to purchase the former First Baptist Church on Main Street and use it as a space to assist residents who are in distress due to homelessness or other issues.

There would be amenities such as lockers and internet access, and also referrals to social services.

The former church building would also be used for community meetings and as an emergency shelter.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Mayor Sciarra.