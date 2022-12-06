© 2022
Vacant downtown church picked as site for Northampton 'resilience hub'

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published December 6, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST
First_Babtist_Church_Northampton.png
Northampton Mayor's office
/
The former First Baptist Church at Main and West streets in Northampton, MA has been vacant since 1993. The city has signed an option to buy it and plans to use it as a place to assist people who do not have housing.

City signs option to purchase former First Baptist Church

A long-vacant church in downtown Northampton, Massachusetts has been selected as the future home of a community resilience hub.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced the city is executing an option to purchase the former First Baptist Church on Main Street and use it as a space to assist residents who are in distress due to homelessness or other issues.

There would be amenities such as lockers and internet access, and also referrals to social services.

The former church building would also be used for community meetings and as an emergency shelter.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Mayor Sciarra.

