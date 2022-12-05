© 2022
Springfield City Council to vote on pursuing energy aggregation program

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published December 5, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST
Springfield City Hall
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
An order on the agenda for the Springfield City Council's meeting in City Hall on Monday, Dec 5, 2022 would authorize the first steps toward the city beginning an energy aggregation program.

Vote would be first step in a long process that could lead to lower electric rates for city residents and businsses

The City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts is expected to vote tonight on a measure that could lower electricity costs for city residents.

An order on the Council agenda, if passed, would authorize Springfield to seek state approval to participate in municipal energy aggregation, also referred to as community choice aggregation. That is a process where a municipality purchases electricity in bulk from a competitive supplier on behalf of its residents and businesses.

It can result in lower electric costs for individual customers and also provide higher renewable energy content.

One of the co-sponsors of the legislation is Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

