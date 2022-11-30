The political calendar has already flipped to 2023 in Springfield
City Councilor Justin Hurst announces run for mayor, others may follow to challenge Domenic Sarno's record-setting longevity.
It is an early start to the municipal election season in Springfield, Massachusetts.
City Councilor Justin Hurst this morning announced he is running for mayor next year. The announcement was not a surprise – the timing of it was.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranksi, Editor-in-Chief of Western Massachusetts Politics & Insight.