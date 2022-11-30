Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst announces run for mayor

It is shaping up to be a momentous municipal election season in Springfield, Massachusetts.

City Councilor Justin Hurst this morning announced his candidacy for mayor.

A frequent critic of Mayor Domenic Sarno, Hurst’s announcement was not un-expected.

Sarno, who was first elected in 2007 and is the city’s longest-serving mayor, has not publicly disclosed his political plans, but sources close to Sarno tell WAMC that he “definitely” will run for re-election next year.

Hurst was first elected to the City Council in 2013. He served as Council President in 2019 and 2020.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Hurst about his decision to run for mayor.

Justin Hurst

I'm really running to impact all of the Springfield residents. You know, I'm running because I have a vision, we need a government that is transparent and accountable, accountable, which is, you know, what I've been calling for throughout the last nine years on the city council. And, you know, I think I can deliver that. We need a government that's inclusive, I'm running because I can do the job. Springfield deserves an innovative leader that can take our city to the next level, and really include all of the residents of Springfield. And that is what I plan to do.

Paul Tuthill

What would some of your priorities be as mayor?

Justin Hurst

As I said, in today's release, transparency, accountability, and social and economic justice, really are the pillars in which I'm going to stand on that will be my foundation, and the mayor's office. We certainly know that we are in a housing crisis, we know that homelessness is I know that we want first class schools. We know, we want all of the individuals in the city of Springfield to be able to benefit and we know that folks are struggling right now, you mentioned taxes, taxes are on the verge of going up, we just received a $67 million settlement. We need someone that is going to ensure that the residents of Springfield benefit from that money, who are struggling at the moment. And so what I plan to do, Paul is talk to the residents here in the city of Springfield, and let their ideas on what it is that they want to see happen in the city of Springfield. And in the coming months, I will lay out a platform that I would imagine it's going to be receptive from everyone here in the city of Springfield.

Paul Tuthill

Why do you feel now is the right time for Justin Hurst to run for mayor?

Justin Hurst

You know, I just I think we need a new visionary here in the city of Springfield. And you know, I think sometimes when you've been in office for a long time, it makes, you know, it makes having an innovative or being an innovative change agent difficult. And so, you know, I'd like to bring fresh ideas, and ideas that are inclusive of all of the residents of Springfield, and, you know, not just a select few who are benefiting. There are people that have told me that they are at a crossroads here in the city of Springfield, and they want to see that economic boon here, like they're seeing and other places throughout the Commonwealth. I believe I can deliver that, you know, we need to invest in our small businesses, which is something that we haven't done and we have the ability to do so we need to invest in micro businesses and our mom and pop shops that are opening up throughout the city. We know as a result of COVID folks are struggling businesses are struggling and we need someone who was in office who was going to help those individual businesses rebound and invest in areas outside of the metro center.

Paul Tuthill

It's no secret obviously you've been a frequent critic of the administration of the current Mayor Dominic Sarno. You've faulted him on the ARPA distribution, which you've mentioned, you've also raised concerns about the functioning of the Board of Police Commissioners. You mentioned, though, that you want to bring fresh ideas. What's a fresh idea that you would bring to the mayor's office in City Hall?

Justin Hurst

Enforcing residency, and making sure that money is being invested back into the city of Springfield and stays in the city of Springfield by employees who are used to making sure that I'm making sure that folks are receiving a living and competitive wage so that they can feel their families who are we're in Minnesota who are in work for the city of Springfield. You know, how about taking some of these monies from the ARPA funds and really, and really investing in our residents in a way in which it's meaningful, like free transportation. That is something that, you know, we've we've, we've studied as a body and, you know, we've talked to residents and they have said that it's something that they feel would be beneficial beneficial. Some of our residents use a third of their income on transportation, you know, I, I think there are a number I know there are a number of things that we can do that you know, are not not even that they're innovative all but how about that they're they're just common sense practices that would help those in have vegetables that are struggling every day to make ends meet, we have the ability to do that. We also need to make sure that we're listening to the revenue. You know, we also need to make sure that we're working collaboratively with all of the businesses here in the city of Springfield, and not just a select few number of people that are impacted by what happens in the executive office. And I plan to be a change agent that is working collectively with all of the stakeholders to ensure that Springfield has a better future.

Paul Tuthill

There hasn't been any polling on this recently. But I know a few years back there was polling done in Springfield that showed that the number one issue was crime. Do you still believe crime is the major issue confronting Springfield?

Justin Hurst

It seems to me that we need to do more polling. I know crime certainly is, is something that impacts all urban cities, what I would argue is a solution for crime is investing in our young people, we need to make we need to make a conscientious effort to over resources over resource some of the communities that are struggling here in the city of Springfield, we need to invest in education, we need to make sure that individuals have the skills that that they need to be productive citizens, which is something that we haven't done enough all need to make sure our young people have internships, we need to make sure our young people see themselves as a part of the city of Springfield. And right now, you know, folks are, you know, when you're worried about your next meal, it's difficult for you to be successful in school, you know, when you come out of, you know, when a four year college is being impressed upon you as though it's something that you have to do. Folks are not focusing on some of the skills that may allow you to be successful in and feed your family, as soon as you get out of school. You know, as an educator, I understand what it's like for our young people to not see themselves as part of the future of Springfield. And, you know, if we're looking to address some of the systemic issues like crime and homelessness, and poverty, we need to invest in our future and our future our young people.

Paul Tuthill

Certainly an issue that comes up frequently on the floor of the city council. In fact, it came up earlier this week, as part of the discussion of a special permit to rehab, the Parsons Block apartment building on Maple Street. Is the issue of affordable housing, how would you how would you address that as mayor?

Justin Hurst

So, you know, again, we will, in the coming weeks, come out with a platform that will address all of the issues that that you, you know that you've asked me today, what we will do with stand on our track record of doing our research, doing our due diligence, and making sure that we're coming up with innovative solutions that will move this city forward. It's no secret that we are lacking housing throughout the pioneers out. And if you read the latest report by the Donahue Institute, it will be clear that we are short of the number of units and the number of units necessary for individuals living in the city. And even if we had the units, the rent is absolutely skyrocketing. And so we know that individuals who live in the city of Springfield who want housing oftentimes have a difficult time affording the housing at the rates that they're right. And so when we present a plan that tackles housing, it will also address the idea that there are skyrocketing rents occurring here in the city of Springfield. And when you start talking about rail, those rates are going to increase even more. So there needs to be a comprehensive plan, one in which I will lay out in the coffin in the coming months.

Paul Tuthill

Just one final question. If you are elected mayor, you would be the first person of color the first black person elected mayor in a city that is majority minority, what would that mean to you?

Justin Hurst

You know, it has significance. And you know, we ought to certainly celebrate. But the reality is we need to make sure that we're addressing all residents here in the Springfield and that they see themselves as part of our vision, that they see themselves as productive citizens who are in a city where they can live, work and enjoy and raise a family and earn a living wage. And if that doesn't happen, it doesn't matter whether I will be the first African American to hold the executive office here in the city of Springfield. If people don't feel included in our government. None of it matters And so my campaign will be focused on making sure that everybody feels included that people feel as though their government is working for them and not against them and that people feel as though the government is working for all of the people and not a select few

