Environmental groups urge incoming Healey administration to adopt zero waste policies

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 29, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST
Enforcing existing waste disposal rules would divert 40 percent of the material that is winding up in landfills or incinerators in Massachusetts, claims the Zero Waste Massachusetts coalition.

Coalition forwards list of 10 suggestions to the Healey transition team

Responding to the request from Massachusetts Gov-elect Maura Healey’s transition team for public input, a coalition of environmental groups has released a list of 10 suggestions.

The proposals from Zero Waste Massachusetts are not new and include such things as updating the bottle law and a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags. The hope is the policy changes will get new life in the new Democratic administration.

In a statement, the coalition said the incoming administration has a huge opportunity to address “one of the most pressing environmental and public health issues today – our waste crisis.”

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Janet Domenitz, Executive Director of MassPIRG and a member of the Zero Waste coalition.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
