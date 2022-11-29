Environmental groups urge incoming Healey administration to adopt zero waste policies

Responding to the request from Massachusetts Gov-elect Maura Healey’s transition team for public input, a coalition of environmental groups has released a list of 10 suggestions.

The proposals from Zero Waste Massachusetts are not new and include such things as updating the bottle law and a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags. The hope is the policy changes will get new life in the new Democratic administration.

In a statement, the coalition said the incoming administration has a huge opportunity to address “one of the most pressing environmental and public health issues today – our waste crisis.”

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Janet Domenitz, Executive Director of MassPIRG and a member of the Zero Waste coalition.