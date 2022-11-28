Thirteenth Lake land parcel transferred to state for inclusion in Adirondack Forest Preserve

The Adirondack Land Trust has completed a transfer of Adirondack land to New York State.

The Trust announced Monday that the state acquired 17 undeveloped acres with shoreline on Thirteenth Lake on November 9th. The Land Trust purchased the property in 2020 and at that time the Johnsburg Town Board approved the intent to transfer the land to the state.

The land will be included in the Adirondack Forest Preserve and protects the last unprotected shoreline on Thirteenth Lake. The waterbody is surrounded by the Siamese Ponds Wilderness area and is a headwater of the Upper Hudson River.

The purchase price was not disclosed.