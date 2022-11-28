© 2022
Springfield City Library looks to complete high school yearbook collection

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published November 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST
Springfield City Library
One of the yearbooks donated to the Springfield City Library for a project to digitize Springfield high school yearbooks

Donated yearbooks will be digitized and put online for public viewing

The public library in Springfield, Massachusetts has put out a last call to the community for help with a project to preserve local history.

Hundreds of people responded earlier this year when the Springfield City Library asked for donations of yearbooks from Springfield high schools to create a digital collection.

With digitization of the yearbooks scheduled to start next month, there are several volumes still missing.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Elizabeth McKinstry, a reference librarian at the Springfield City Library.

