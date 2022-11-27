Environmental Advocates NY Executive Director Peter Iwanowicz discusses priorities before departure from organization

The leader of one of New York’s most vocal environmental watchdog organizations is stepping down.

Peter Iwanowicz has served as Executive Director of Environmental Advocates NY for nine years. He plans to leave at the end of the December.

Iwanowicz first joined the organization headquartered in Albany in 1995 and worked for two years as a policy advocate. He returned to the organization as Executive Director in 2013.

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Iwanowicz about his career at EANY and some of his top concerns about New York State environmental policy.