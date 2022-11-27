© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Environmental Advocates NY Executive Director Peter Iwanowicz discusses priorities before departure from organization

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published November 27, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST
Peter Iwanowicz
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Peter Iwanowicz

The leader of one of New York’s most vocal environmental watchdog organizations is stepping down.

Peter Iwanowicz has served as Executive Director of Environmental Advocates NY for nine years. He plans to leave at the end of the December.

Iwanowicz first joined the organization headquartered in Albany in 1995 and worked for two years as a policy advocate. He returned to the organization as Executive Director in 2013.

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Iwanowicz about his career at EANY and some of his top concerns about New York State environmental policy.

Tags
News Environmental Advocates NYPeter Iwanowicz
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard