News
Midday Magazine

Bright Nights at Forest Park back for 28th season

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 23, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST
A scene from the Bright Nights at Forest Park light display
Spirit of Springfield
/
The Victorian house at the Barney Estate is one of the displays at Bright Nights at Forest Park.

Visitors will see new displays along the 3-mile drive through the park

The largest holiday light display in New England and one of the region’s premier tourist attractions begins a new season tonight.

Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield will be a bit brighter this year with the addition of a new light display.

While the show in Forest Park went on even during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, another longtime holiday tradition in Springfield remains on ice. The Parade of Big Balloons, held the Friday after Thanksgiving, has been canceled for the third straight year.

Spirit of Springfield produces both events. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the organization’s president Judy Matt.

News Bright NightsForest ParkSpirit of Springfield
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC's Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief.
