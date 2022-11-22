© 2022
News
Northeast Report

Union Station ready for predicted rebound in holiday travel

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 22, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST
Union_station_holiday_tree.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
A Christmas tree lighting ceremony was held at Union Station in Springfield on Nov. 22, 2022 as the holiday travel season began.

AAA expects this to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel period since 2000.

Travel for the Thanksgiving holiday is expected to rebound this year with buses and trains a popular mode of transportation.

The number of train and bus passengers using Union Station in Springfield had been running about 35 percent behind pre-pandemic levels until the last two months when ridership crept back closer to what it was in 2019, said Nichole Sweeney, the property manager at the transportation hub.

“We have really high hopes for a lot of ridership this holiday season,” she said.

AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles, or more, from home this Thanksgiving. Most of those trips will be by car. 4.5 million people will fly and 1.4 million will use other modes of transportation that include trains and buses.

During the Thanksgiving holiday period, Amtrak expects to be operating at 98 percent capacity. CTrail is adding three additional northbound and southbound trains on the Hartford Line on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Peter Pan Bus Line expects ridership will exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Union Station can easily accommodate the additional passengers, said Sweeney.

“No need to come 4 hours ahead – this is not the airport – an hour is more than enough (time),” she said. “Just be patient because there will be a lot of people coming through.”

On the eve of what is one of the busiest travel days of the year, Union Station took on a festive atmosphere.

The Springfield Redevelopment Authority hosted a holiday tree lighting featuring a performance by the High School of Science and Technology choir.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said he hopes when people walk through the concourse of Union Station and catch a glimpse of the tree it will put a smile on their face.

“You can’t put a price tag on the smile on someone’s face when they’re traveling home or coming back after seeing loved ones,” Sarno said.

Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal, the Springfield Democrat who secured more than $100 million to restore and redevelop the historic train station, said he was thrilled by all the hustle and bustle.

“This is just what we want – activity here,” Neal said. “We want a lot of pedestrian activity, bus activity, train activity and eventually we will get east-west rail as well.”

When a $3 million cybersecurity center is built inside Union Station next year it will mean that 80 percent of the building will be occupied.

Springfield Union StationThanksgiving Travel
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
