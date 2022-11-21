© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Skidmore Astrophysicist Dr. Mary Odekon discusses Artemis launch and reflects on retrofuturism

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published November 21, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST
Skidmore College Professor of Physics Dr. Mary Crone Odekon
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Skidmore College Professor of Physics Dr. Mary Crone Odekon

On November 16th, NASA successfully launched its first spacecraft as part of the Artemis program.

The Artemis 1 rocket, an uncrewed craft with three test dummies aboard, is part of an effort to put Americans back on the moon for the first time in decades.

NASA plans to send four astronauts around the moon in 2024, with a landing eyed for as early as 2025.

Skidmore Professor and Astrophysicist Mary Crone Odekon has been following the developments and pondering the concept of retrofuturism – how the refocus on putting people on the moon mirrors the ideals of the space race half-a-century ago.

Prof. Odekon spoke with WAMC's Lucas Willard.

Tags
News artemisNASASkidmore College
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard