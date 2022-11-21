Skidmore Astrophysicist Dr. Mary Odekon discusses Artemis launch and reflects on retrofuturism

On November 16th, NASA successfully launched its first spacecraft as part of the Artemis program.

The Artemis 1 rocket, an uncrewed craft with three test dummies aboard, is part of an effort to put Americans back on the moon for the first time in decades.

NASA plans to send four astronauts around the moon in 2024, with a landing eyed for as early as 2025.

Skidmore Professor and Astrophysicist Mary Crone Odekon has been following the developments and pondering the concept of retrofuturism – how the refocus on putting people on the moon mirrors the ideals of the space race half-a-century ago.

Prof. Odekon spoke with WAMC's Lucas Willard.