The city of Plattsburgh is changing its trash collection schedule during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

The Department of Public Works will not pick up trash on Thursday, November 24th or Friday, November 25th. Those pickups will instead be done earlier in the week on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Wednesday’s collection will be done on Tuesday, the 22nd.

Monday and Tuesday trash collection in the city of Plattsburgh will be picked up as usual.