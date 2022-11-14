© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Mail-in voting, early voting options sought for '23 municipal election in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 14, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST
A voter puts a ballot in a drop box
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The ballot drop box outside Springfield City Hall

City Council President Lederman plans to file legislation

The option to vote-by-mail, as well as in-person early voting, could be coming to Springfield, Massachusetts for next year’s municipal elections.

City Council President Jesse Lederman said he has contacted the city’s law department and Election Commissioner to obtain opinions on how best to begin the process to bring it about.

Election law reforms, known as The Votes Act, permanently established in-person early voting and mail-in voting options for state and federal elections in Massachusetts. The law authorizes the same choices for voting in local elections, if municipalities opt to do so.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lederman.

Tags
News election reformearly votingSpringfield election 2023Jesse Lederman
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill