Mail-in voting, early voting options sought for '23 municipal election in Springfield

The option to vote-by-mail, as well as in-person early voting, could be coming to Springfield, Massachusetts for next year’s municipal elections.

City Council President Jesse Lederman said he has contacted the city’s law department and Election Commissioner to obtain opinions on how best to begin the process to bring it about.

Election law reforms, known as The Votes Act, permanently established in-person early voting and mail-in voting options for state and federal elections in Massachusetts. The law authorizes the same choices for voting in local elections, if municipalities opt to do so.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lederman.