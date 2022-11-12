WAMC celebrates 35th anniversary of The Tim Coakley Jazz Show

The longtime host of the Tim Coakley Jazz Show is celebrating 35 years on the air at WAMC.

Coakley, now 84, began hosting the show in 1987 and remains a part of the local music scene as a drummer and president emeritus of the Schenectady-based A Place for Jazz.

Today at The Linda in Albany, an anniversary celebration of his weekly Saturday night show is free and open to the public.

Set to begin at 1:30, the live recording session will include the Skip Parsons Memorial Band – featuring Coakley — and the Peg Delaney Quartet featuring Colleen Pratt.

A jam session with local musicians will close the show.

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Tim last week about the concert and his 35 years at the station.

For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tim-coakley-jazz-show-35th-anniversary-tickets-425412619597?aff=ebdsoporgprofile