© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Plattsburgh’s bond rating boosted

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 11, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST
Plattsburgh City Hall (file)
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Plattsburgh City Hall (file)

Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the city of Plattsburgh’s bond rating.

Moody’s boosted the city’s issuer and general obligation limited tax ratings to A3, reflecting a stable outlook and ability to repay debt.

In a statement, Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest said, “Over the last two years we’ve been able to strengthen the City’s financial position, grow our general fund balance, and reliably borrow funds for many of the improvement projects we’ve been focused on.” He added, “The City’s finances are in extremely good health, borrowing is at the right level, and Moody’s recognition should speak volumes to those who are listening.”

Tags
News PlattsburghMoody's
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley