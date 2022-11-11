Plattsburgh’s bond rating boosted

Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the city of Plattsburgh’s bond rating.

Moody’s boosted the city’s issuer and general obligation limited tax ratings to A3, reflecting a stable outlook and ability to repay debt.

In a statement, Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest said, “Over the last two years we’ve been able to strengthen the City’s financial position, grow our general fund balance, and reliably borrow funds for many of the improvement projects we’ve been focused on.” He added, “The City’s finances are in extremely good health, borrowing is at the right level, and Moody’s recognition should speak volumes to those who are listening.”

