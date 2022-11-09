Kathy Hochul becomes NY's first female elected governor

New York has elected its first female governor, with Governor Kathy Hochul winning a full term as governor, defeating Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin in what was a closer race than many had expected. Zeldin, Tuesday night, was refusing to concede.

"I’ve had the honor of a lifetime, becoming the first women to lead this state,” Hochul said in her victory speech, to the cheering audience.

Kathy Hochul spoke in a restored bank building in Chinatown in lower Manhattan that featured ornate marble columns, and a glass ceiling.

“And yes, the glass ceiling, like the one that’s above us here today, has finally been shattered in the state of New York,” Hochul said, to cheers. “And you made it happen.”

Hochul fought back a stronger than anticipated challenge from Zeldin, who surged in the final weeks of the campaign on the issue of crime and fears about public safety.

Hochul, who took over from Andrew Cuomo when he resigned in disgrace in August of 2021, is now elected in her own right as governor. Her campaign centered on protecting abortion rights, after the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, and on gun safety measures passed after the mass shootings in the spring in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

She says her win was about protecting people’s rights and it proves that New Yorkers refuse to go backwards.

“(To) have the safety to walk our streets and take our subways without illegal guns on our streets,” said Hochul. “This will be a place where fundamental rights are protected and women can make their own decisions about their bodies.”

Hochul successfully painted her opponent, Zeldin, a conservative who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, as a MAGA Republican who is too extreme to lead New York.

Zeldin was thought to have the best shot for a republican upset win since George Pataki beat Mario Cuomo 28 years ago. But in the end, he could not draw enough votes to put him over the top.

Hochul did well among voters in New York City, and captured a sizeable portion of upstate, including her home county of Erie, where Zeldin was expected to have done better. Zeldin also did not win as many votes on his home turf of Long Island as expected.

But the Congressman was not ready to give up, saying, in a speech Tuesday night that he wants to wait until all the votes are fully counted.

“What you are about to see is that this race will continue to get closer and closer and closer as the night goes on,” Zeldin told his supporters.

The democrats in three other statewide races also won their contests. Voters reelected Attorney General Tish James, State Comptroller Tom Napoli and United States Senator Chuck Schumer, who was elected to a record fifth term in office.

New Yorkers also overwhelmingly approved a $4.2 billion dollar environmental bond act that will help combat climate change.