Election protection coalition will have monitors at some Massachusetts polling places

A nonpartisan coalition will have volunteers at selected polling places in several Massachusetts cities Tuesday to ensure voters can exercise their rights.

This comes against a national backdrop of threats to free and fair elections.

On Election Day, people can report voting issues by calling, or texting, a toll-free number, 866-OUR-VOTE. It connects to a call center staffed by volunteer attorneys.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Geoff Foster of Common Cause Massachusetts, one of the organizations that make up the Massachusetts Election Protection Coalition.