News
Midday Magazine

Election protection coalition will have monitors at some Massachusetts polling places

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST
voters_in_Springfield.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Voters in Springfield, Massachusetts mark their ballots in the 2020 election

People who encounter problems at the polls can call a hotline and speak with an attorney

A nonpartisan coalition will have volunteers at selected polling places in several Massachusetts cities Tuesday to ensure voters can exercise their rights.

This comes against a national backdrop of threats to free and fair elections.

On Election Day, people can report voting issues by calling, or texting, a toll-free number, 866-OUR-VOTE. It connects to a call center staffed by volunteer attorneys.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Geoff Foster of Common Cause Massachusetts, one of the organizations that make up the Massachusetts Election Protection Coalition.

voting rightsSpringfield Election Protection Coalition2022 Massachusetts Election
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
