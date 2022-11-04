© 2022
Most elections for Massachusetts Legislature are uncontested

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 4, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT
voters_in_Springfield.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Voters mark their ballots at a polling location in Springfield, Massachusetts in November 2018.

Open seats are where voters have choices

Nearly two-thirds of the seats in the Massachusetts legislature are uncontested on November election ballots.

In western Massachusetts, there is a two-person race with no incumbent running in the newly-drawn Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester Senate District.

In the Hampden and Hampshire District, a first-term Democratic State Senator has a Republican challenger.

As is the case throughout the state, there are few election contests in western Massachusetts this year for seats in the House side of the state legislature.

The exceptions include the 3rd, 7th and 8th Hampden Districts.

To breakdown these races, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill Spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-In-Chief of Western Massachusetts Politics & Insight.

