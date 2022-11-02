Western New England University President Robert Johnson proud of initiatives in greater Springfield
Health, social justice, education programs impact the community
Colleges and universities are adapting and changing in response to the educational disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robert Johnson arrived on the then-closed campus of Western New England University in the summer of 2020 to be introduced as the new president.
With decades of experience as a higher education administrator, Johnson firmly believes in-person learning is essential.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill sat down with Johnson recently for a wide-ranging discussion.