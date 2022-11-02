© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Western New England University President Robert Johnson proud of initiatives in greater Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 2, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT
Dr-Johnson.png
magazine.wne.edu
/
Western New England University President Dr. Robert Johnson

Health, social justice, education programs impact the community

Colleges and universities are adapting and changing in response to the educational disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert Johnson arrived on the then-closed campus of Western New England University in the summer of 2020 to be introduced as the new president.

With decades of experience as a higher education administrator, Johnson firmly believes in-person learning is essential.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill sat down with Johnson recently for a wide-ranging discussion.

Tags
News western new england universityRobert JohnsonHigher Education COVID-19student loan debt
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill