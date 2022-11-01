© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

Mattress, textile disposal ban begins in Massachusetts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published November 1, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT
PFAS is found in many products that can end up in landfill.
Jeff J Mitchell
/
Getty Images
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection estimates that 230,000 tons of usable textile products are disposed of by state residents and businesses each year.

New rules are part of an effort to reduce waste 30 percent by 2030

Beginning today, Massachusetts has banned textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, and towels from being tossed in the trash.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said the new regulations will result in 250,000 tons of textiles being diverted annually from landfills and incinerators.

As part of the new rules, mattresses can be disposed of only by state-approved recyclers. The city of Springfield has contracted with a recycling company located more than 50 miles away, but the decision has been made not to charge residents an additional fee to collect a mattress.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

