Mattress, textile disposal ban begins in Massachusetts

Beginning today, Massachusetts has banned textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, and towels from being tossed in the trash.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said the new regulations will result in 250,000 tons of textiles being diverted annually from landfills and incinerators.

As part of the new rules, mattresses can be disposed of only by state-approved recyclers. The city of Springfield has contracted with a recycling company located more than 50 miles away, but the decision has been made not to charge residents an additional fee to collect a mattress.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.