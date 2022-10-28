Officials warn of phone scam in Plattsburgh
Plattsburgh officials are warning residents of a phone scam.
Customers of the city’s Municipal Lighting Department are reporting receiving calls from individuals claiming to work for the utility.
They are asking for personal information including home address and bank accounts claiming the customer has a large credit and they will credit their personal account.
The city says the lighting department staff do not ask customers for personal information and if it is requested the call should be ended immediately.