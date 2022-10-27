New comic book promotes Vermont democracy

A new comic book promotes the election process and civics education in Vermont.

The Vermont Secretary of State worked with Vermont Humanities and the Center for Cartoon Studies to create the comic book called “Freedom and Unity, A Graphic Guide to Vermont Democracy.”

Slow Democracy co-author and Middlesex town moderator Susan Clark says it helps broaden access to democracy.

“What’s so exciting to me about this comic is that it’s one more way to take what can be kind of theoretical stuff and make it so much more I think alive.”

The comic is available free online and copies will be distributed across the state including at libraries and the Statehouse.