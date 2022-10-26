© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Senator Hinchey Letter Pushes for Complete PCB Cleanup

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Roger Rosenbaum
Published October 26, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT
Michelle Hinchey
hincheyforny.com
/
New York State Senator Michelle Hinchey asks Governor Kathy Hochul Help Pushing GE on PCB Clean Up.

I am Roger Rosenbaum. New York State Senator Michelle Hinchey is calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to ensure General Electric finishes cleaning up cancer-causing PCBs in the Hudson River. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Roger Rosenbaum has more.

Hinchey, a Saugerties Democrat, and 30 other Senators are asking the governor to insist on GE continuing its full cleanup of a 150-mile stretch of the Hudson south of Albany.

The EPA in September announced an agreement with GE to study PCB contamination in the lower Hudson.

G.E. spokesman Mark Behan says Hinchey’s assessment of the health of the river misses the mark.

“It fails to take into account all of the work that has gone on and all of the benefits that have accrued from all the work.”

Hinchey says the health of the communities along the river is the top priority.

Governor Hochul's office did not immediately return a request for comment on the letter.

Roger Rosenbaum, WAMC News.

News
Roger Rosenbaum
See stories by Roger Rosenbaum
Related Content
Load More