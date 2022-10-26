Senator Hinchey Letter Pushes for Complete PCB Cleanup

I am Roger Rosenbaum. New York State Senator Michelle Hinchey is calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to ensure General Electric finishes cleaning up cancer-causing PCBs in the Hudson River. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Roger Rosenbaum has more.

Hinchey, a Saugerties Democrat, and 30 other Senators are asking the governor to insist on GE continuing its full cleanup of a 150-mile stretch of the Hudson south of Albany.

The EPA in September announced an agreement with GE to study PCB contamination in the lower Hudson.

G.E. spokesman Mark Behan says Hinchey’s assessment of the health of the river misses the mark.

“It fails to take into account all of the work that has gone on and all of the benefits that have accrued from all the work.”

Hinchey says the health of the communities along the river is the top priority.

Governor Hochul's office did not immediately return a request for comment on the letter.

Roger Rosenbaum, WAMC News.