Candidates for New Hampshire governor debate

During a debate Tuesday, the candidates vying for New Hampshire governor clashed over a number of issues including abortion and election integrity.

Republican Chris Sununu is seeking his fourth two-year term. Democratic state Senator Dr. Tom Sherman is serving his second term after spending four years in the House.

During a debate sponsored by New Hampshire Public Radio and the New Hampshire Bulletin, Sununu claimed a “tremendous record of success” that he wants to build on, while Sherman said the incumbent is “off track” and not focused on the struggles of residents.

Housing costs in the state hit record highs this year and more than 20,000 units are needed to create a stable market. Sherman criticized Sununu as he outlined a housing plan.

“This is not a new problem. This is a housing crunch that under Chris Sununu has become a housing crisis. We’ve known for several years that this was coming and yet nothing was happening until it became a crisis and then he came up with a $100 million plan to do that using federal funds.”

Sununu countered that his $100 million housing plan is incentivizing projects.

“I created the Housing Appeals Board at the state level so folks could have the right checks and balance within that system. A demolition fund so we could get rid of old product out of town. So we’re being very innovative about how we’re going about it. We’re not just talking about it. We’re not just putting it on paper. We’re actually investing those dollars and making it happen.”

Panelist Josh Rogers asked incumbent Sununu about his abortion stances, leading to a clash with Sherman.

“Governor you describe yourself as pro-choice. You signed New Hampshire’s law limiting almost all abortions after 24 weeks. You endorse political candidates who support stricter limits on abortion. And yet you say you’d block further limits on abortion here in New Hampshire. Why should people take your word for that?”

“The legislature put the abortion provision in the budget,” explains Sununu. “We weren’t going to veto a budget where there was no continuing resolution. So we weren’t going to shut down government in the middle of a pandemic. But we made the commitment to create more flexibility.”

“Senator,” Rogers turns to Sherman, “You say you would repeal New Hampshire’s current abortion law.”

“I think the state absolutely has a role in making sure that a woman has a right to an abortion,” responds Dr. Sherman. “We don’t have that in New Hampshire. And I just want to be clear that the Governor actually signed all these provisions into law in the budget. To say that he couldn’t veto this one is really not, it’s a little disingenuous since he actually vetoed a budget two years ago for a much less reason. Think of what he signed into law. He signed a forced ultrasound on a woman wanting to have an abortion for no medical reason.”

“We got rid of that provision,” retorts Sununu.

But,” rebuts Sherman, “he signed it.”

Governor Sununu was asked about his endorsement of fellow Republicans who promote the idea that the 2020 election was stolen. Sununu and Sherman both praised the integrity of New Hampshire’s voting system but disagreed about endorsing candidates.

Of course the election wasn’t stolen,” said Sununu. “That’s all nonsense. That’s absolute nonsense.”

“Then why do you endorse,” pressed Rogers, “a candidate who says that?”

“You don’t endorse a candidate or support individuals based on one issue, right?” defends Sununu. “You endorse and support candidates based on fiscal responsibility, leadership, all the other pieces that come into play.”

“Okay.” Rogers turns to the Democrat. “Senator?”

“I would never endorse somebody who says that the upcoming election will be stolen,” responds Sherman. “That’s what Don Buldoc has said. You don’t endorse somebody who’s already saying they won whether they lose or win.”

Sherman stressed the need to transition to renewable energy, while incumbent Sununu disagreed that such a move would help lower costs.

"It’s clear that renewables lower costs,” asserts Sherman. “Nobody is talking about taking away natural gas or fossil fuels because every state right now is dependent on that to some extent. Every attempt to expand our energy options has been blocked by the governor. We know that the actual benefit goes to the ratepayer.

“This idea that renewables, all renewables, lower your energy cost is completely wrong, beyond wrong,” counters Sununu. “It’s all on your bill. All of these renewables require a subsidy. So every time you turn on that light switch you all have to pay that subsidy.”