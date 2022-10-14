UVM holds annual White Coat ceremony for first-year medical students

The University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine held its annual white coat ceremony Friday.

The tradition of presenting a doctor’s white coat to first-year medical students began at Columbia University in 1993 and the majority of medical schools now also hold such ceremonies.

Before each of UVM’s 121 medical students donned their coats, UVM Professor of Medicine and Director of Clinical Ethics Dr. Tim Lahey welcomed them to the profession.

“The white coat is a powerful symbol of belonging and of a threshold crossed. It’s amazing and it’s an august experience and it is frightening. And so not only do I say welcome to the profession and welcome to the white coats but also keep your eyes open and be careful who you are.”

In 1823 the first students at University of Vermont earned a degree in medicine.