Mayor submits 2023 proposed Plattsburgh budget

The mayor of Plattsburgh has released his 2023 proposed budget, which is under the state tax cap and includes a tax rate decrease.

The $59 million general fund budget includes a 1.6 percent increase in general fund expenditures and a 5.9 percent increase in revenues. First-term Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest calls the plan that bridges a $2 million deficit fiscally balanced.

“I’m happy with the budget, I really am. Over the last two years we’ve been able to do a lot of clean up, a lot of cleaning up of operational concerns, operational deficiencies and focus on what’s the next two years of the city of Plattsburgh going to look like. And this budget does reflect the next two years as being transformational for the city of Plattsburgh. So I’m very excited about this.”

The proposed budget will now be reviewed by the Plattsburgh Common Council. Public comment is being accepted and a public hearing is scheduled November 3rd at City Hall.