Vermont’s Lieutenant Governor candidates trade barbs during televised debate

The major party candidates for Vermont Lieutenant Governor debated Wednesday night.

Republican Joe Benning and Democrat-Progressive David Zuckerman both have experience in the Vermont Statehouse. Benning has been a state senator from Caledonia County for 12 years.

Zuckerman served in both chambers and as Lieutenant Governor from 2017 until 2021 when he lost a campaign for governor.

A number of questions during the debate hosted by WCAX-TV in Burlington highlighted their philosophical differences such as when Benning was asked what the state should do to address it’s unhoused population.

“I know that David has been absent from the Legislature," said Benning. "We have actually been devoting a lot of money. The most recent devotion was $90 million to improve and increase housing. Phil Scott has recently gone around the state talking about how the public-private partnership could be utilized to get more housing. There is money available. We are still waiting for shovel-ready projects to help us get through this crisis.”

“David Zuckerman do you have a rebuttal to that," asked moderator and anchor Darren Perron, "Since you were called out?”

“If you look back at what I said," replied Zuckerman, "I pointed out that there was about 90 million for housing. But what happens when that runs out? So what we need to do is be thinking ahead, creating a stable funding source that will be there perpetually or at least for the long haul.”

Both candidates appeared to assume that current gubernatorial front-runner, Republican Phil Scott, will be re-elected. Benning emphasized that he would be able to better work with Scott.

“My opponent has demonstrated that he has had a very rocky relationship with Phil Scott. And I have every intention of running for this office again in 2024. I think my opponent has made clear he had no intention of running this, for this office in 2024. What do you Vermonters wish to have at the top two constitutional positions? People who can work in harmony and synchronization together or people who are in conflict?”

Zuckerman countered that he would address the critical issues of the day while his opponent would focus on business as usual.

“We need someone who’s not only going to work with the legislature and the governor but also someone who works with Vermonters on the issues that are important to you all across the state. Bring those voices into the Statehouse, amplify those concerns so we can address those issues especially when there’s a downturn.”

The two candidates were a bit fractious during a candidate-to-candidate question round when Senator Benning posed a question to Zuckerman about civil discourse in politics.

“Last week your party chair labeled certain Republicans as filthy. In a recent fundraising email you yourself implied that I was actively courting January 6th insurrectionists. Does this improve civil discourse here in Vermont?”

“You have a video," claimed Zuckerman, "courting Greg Thayer and his followers who in fact organized a bus down to the quote Stop the Steal rally.”

“Well David," countered Benning, "you did absolutely nothing when the Democratic Party chair said certain cohorts of Republicans were filthy. You’re taking shots across the aisle and I’m concerned about that.”

“In your video," Zuckerman asserted, "You said we have a common, I believe it was enemy but it might have been a different word, to describe me. So that set the tone.”

Ian Diamondstone of the Green Mountain Party is also running for lieutenant governor.