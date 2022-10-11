Vermont governor promotes annual Button Up weatherization campaign

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is promoting an effort to get homeowners to winterize their homes.

Scott, a Republican, was joined by officials from state agencies, Efficiency Vermont and utilities at his weekly briefing Tuesday as he announced a new website that features programs and tools to help Vermonters with winter heating needs, including financial assistance, weatherization and home improvement incentives.

Energy Efficiency and Innovation Manager at Vermont Gas Tim Perrin says there are many ways to take steps to weatherize, improve efficiency and save money during the heating season.

“Weatherization works. Vermonters who weatherize benefit from lower monthly energy bills, improved housing affordability, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, boosted health outcomes and a more comfortable home.”