Drug arrests in Plattsburgh include three men from Connecticut

Five people were arrested in Plattsburgh Monday following an investigation into the transport and sale of narcotics in the city.

Plattsburgh City Police say they seized about 1,398 bags containing fentanyl, 58 grams of fentanyl ready to be packaged for resale, 6 grams of crack-cocaine and $3,765 seized while executing a search warrant on Sandalwood Way.

Residents Gerald Rabideau and Stephanie Lafountain were arrested and charged with felony criminal nuisance.

Three men from Connecticut were also arrested. Jordan Phipps, Kanei Teal, and Kemo Teal have been charged with criminal possession and intent to sell a controlled substance.

Police say more arrests are pending.