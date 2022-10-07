Hochul accepts State Police superintendent's resignation

The New York State Police say Superintendent Kevin Bruen is resigning effective October 19.

It comes days after Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed her office was investigating him following allegations of misconduct.

The Times Union reported Hochul confirmed the probe while speaking with its editorial board Tuesday.

The Democrat says she directed her counsel’s office to investigate whether Bruen shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints due to their close working relationship.

The State Police say First Deputy Superintendent Steve Nigrelli will become acting superintendent. Bruen had been in the role since 2021. In a statement, Governor Hochul said she will launch a search for a permanent replacement.