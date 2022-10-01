Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort discusses latest developments at Beech-Nut site

The Exit 29 site in Canajoharie, the home of the former Beech-Nut baby food factory, is being primed for redevelopment by Montgomery County.

Recently, the county released a request-for-proposals for the demolition of 22 vacant buildings and loading dock canopies, following other demolitions and remediation work at the industrial site.

A large portion of the property is being eyed as a cannabis cultivation facility by company E29 labs.

WAMC's Lucas Willard caught up with Republican Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort on Wednesday for an update on Exit 29 and the latest RFP.