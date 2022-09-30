Hearings scheduled on Vermont wetlands maps

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation will hold public hearings in October and November regarding proposed changes to the state’s wetland maps.

The department has a map called the Vermont Significant Wetlands Inventory that identifies the general location of some protected wetlands. From 2020 to 2022 more mapping was conducted in the northwestern part of the state in the Mississquoi River Basin and the new wetland locations must be added to the map inventory.

Comments were taken earlier this year on the updated maps and public comments on final rules will be taken in person and virtually on October 31st, November 1st, 2nd and 4th.

