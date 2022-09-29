Vermont Agency of Natural Resources holds public hearings on proposed low emission and EV rules

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is reviewing proposed rules that would require more electric and cleaner internal combustion engine vehicles in the state. The Agency held a series of public hearings on the issue, including a recent virtual meeting.

The Agency has proposed changes to its Air Pollution Control Regulations related to low- and zero-emission vehicles. They are based on new California motor vehicle emission regulations. Vermont has adopted California’s standards since 1996.

Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Mobile Sources Section Chief Deirdre Ritzer noted that the proposed regulations are updates to current low- and zero-emission vehicle rules.

“The proposed rule makes emission standards and electric vehicle sales requirements more stringent over time. But these are all requirements that automakers have to meet, not consumers. The rules do not require anyone to buy an EV and used internal combustion engine vehicles, gas- and diesel-powered vehicles, will still be sold and driven once the 100 percent EV sales requirement for new passenger cars and light duty trucks comes into effect for automakers in 2035.”

The rules would also require automakers make cleaner versions of gas- and diesel-powered trucks and more durable vehicles with longer warranties.

Adoption of the new rules was one of the recommendations of the Vermont Climate Action Plan in order to reduce pollution from transportation. Ritzer explained that sector is the highest emissions source in the state.

“These rules are part of our strategy to act to mitigate emissions of greenhouse gases and work cooperatively and in coordination with our state and federal partners. The majority of our emissions, about 40 percent, come from cars, trucks, equipment and other mobile sources of emissions. These rules are estimated to result in significant reductions to our emissions from the transportation sector and are therefore a critical component of meeting our emissions reduction goals.”

Vermonters for a Clean Environment Executive Director Annette Smith is opposed to adopting the new rules at this time.

“I’m especially concerned about the current battery technology and other aspects of these vehicles that require a massive increase in mining. I am optimistic there will be breakthroughs in technology, in the battery technology, that will not require so much resource extraction. But I do not support adopting a rule that puts in place something that is so not yet ready. Now the other issue that I want to raise that I’m not sure has been part of the conversation. It is not uncommon for rural areas of Vermont to lose power for three to five days. What will happen when the power goes out and now you can’t even drive your car?”

New York this week announced proposed regulations that would require all new passenger cars, pickups, and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035.