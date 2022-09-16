© 2022
News
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard on the move again

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published September 16, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT
As seen in this video by reporter Eve Zuckoff, a bus carries migrants who were unwittingly flown to Martha's Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod, where shelter and other services are being set up.
Eve Zuckoff/WCAI
Eve Zuckoff/WCAI
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker says new shelter and humanitarian supports are being set up at Joint Base Cape Cod for about 50 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard this week in what critics call a political stunt by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a fellow Republican.

Baker’s administration says the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is coordinating efforts to provide food, shelter and essential services. Baker is deploying up to 125 Massachusetts National Guard members as part of the effort.

Baker says voluntary transportation to a new shelter is being offered starting today.

And for a sense of what’s going on in the region right now, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Eve Zuckoff of WCAI, Cape, Coast and Islands public radio.

Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
