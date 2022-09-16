Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard on the move again

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker says new shelter and humanitarian supports are being set up at Joint Base Cape Cod for about 50 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard this week in what critics call a political stunt by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a fellow Republican.

Baker’s administration says the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is coordinating efforts to provide food, shelter and essential services. Baker is deploying up to 125 Massachusetts National Guard members as part of the effort.

Baker says voluntary transportation to a new shelter is being offered starting today.

And for a sense of what’s going on in the region right now, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Eve Zuckoff of WCAI, Cape, Coast and Islands public radio.