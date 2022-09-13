© 2022
Springfield will switch to LED street lights

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT
Street_light_old.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
This is one of more than 14,000 street lights in Springfield, MA that will be upgraded to LED technology in the next 3-5 years.

The full retrofit will take 3-5 years

Plans have been announced to upgrade all street lights in the city of Springfield, Massachusetts to LED technology.

Beginning in January 2023, the utility company Eversource will do the retrofit at no cost to the city.

It is expected to take 3-5 years to modernize all of the more than 14,000 street lights in Springfield.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

