Springfield will switch to LED street lights

Plans have been announced to upgrade all street lights in the city of Springfield, Massachusetts to LED technology.

Beginning in January 2023, the utility company Eversource will do the retrofit at no cost to the city.

It is expected to take 3-5 years to modernize all of the more than 14,000 street lights in Springfield.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.