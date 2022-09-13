© 2022
Campaign targeting Ballot Question 1 in Massachusetts launches TV ad

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 13, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
A cranberry farmer is among the people appearing in an ad urging a no vote on question 1 on the November ballot in Massachusetts

Claims "millionaires tax" will hurt the middle class

A campaign to persuade voters in Massachusetts to vote this November against Ballot Question 1 -- the proposed so-called “millionaires’ tax” -- has hit the airwaves.

The Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment launched its first TV ad Monday.

It comes a few weeks after proponents of Question 1 launched their first ad urging voters to pass the constitutional amendment that would add a 4 percent surcharge to the state’s 5 percent income tax on earnings over $1 million.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Dan Cence, the spokesman for the coalition opposed to Question 1.

In response to the TV ad, the Fair Share Massachusetts campaign released a statement that read in part “A few billionaire CEOs who don’t want to pay their fair share in taxes are funding a campaign that misleads voters about Question 1.”

