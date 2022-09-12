Environmental group faults Massachusetts' enforcement of waste ban rules

A coalition of environmental organizations is calling on officials in Massachusetts to more strictly enforce existing rules on waste disposal.

In a new report, Zero Waste Massachusetts claims 40 percent of the trash going to landfills and incinerators is prohibited materials such as paper, cardboard, glass, metal and wood.

Based on the research, the coalition recommended that the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection ( MassDEP) do a better job enforcing the waste ban rules that have been in place since the 1990s.

MassDEP did not respond to a request for comment.

Janet Domenitz, Executive Director of MassPIRG is a member of the coalition. She spoke with WAMC’s Paul Tuthill.