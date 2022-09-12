© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Environmental group faults Massachusetts' enforcement of waste ban rules

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
landfill-ctsywikimedia-commons-public-domain.jpg
Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain
/
Massachusetts' six landfills are projected to reach capacity by 2030 if more steps aren't taken to reduce waste.

Too much banned material is being buried or burned, says new report

A coalition of environmental organizations is calling on officials in Massachusetts to more strictly enforce existing rules on waste disposal.

In a new report, Zero Waste Massachusetts claims 40 percent of the trash going to landfills and incinerators is prohibited materials such as paper, cardboard, glass, metal and wood.

Based on the research, the coalition recommended that the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection ( MassDEP) do a better job enforcing the waste ban rules that have been in place since the 1990s.

MassDEP did not respond to a request for comment.

Janet Domenitz, Executive Director of MassPIRG is a member of the coalition. She spoke with WAMC’s Paul Tuthill.

Tags

News Zero WasteMassachusetts Solid Waste Master PlanJanet DomenitzMassDEP
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill