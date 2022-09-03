Janet Yellen to keynote a Vermont conference

The U.S. Treasury Secretary will visit Vermont in October.

Retiring U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy announced on Friday that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be the keynote speaker at the 25th annual Women’s Economic Opportunity conference at the Vermont Technical College in Randolph.

Senator Leahy started the conference in 1996 as a way to provide advice and support to women looking to start or grow a business, advance in their jobs or start or change careers.

In announcing Yellen’s upcoming visit, the Democrat called her a “trailblazer” and “a skilled economist.”

The conference will be held in person on October 1st.