Adirondack road to close for culvert repairs

The New York State Department of Transportation warns that a portion of a well-traveled road in the Adirondacks will be closed for a week in September.

The DOT must replace a large culvert over the Little Ray Brook on State Route 86 in the town of North Elba.

That road will be closed just west of the intersection of McKenzie Pond Road from Sunday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. until Friday, Sept. 16, at 4 p.m.

A detour is planned for motorists to use McKenzie Pond Road, which becomes Pine Street and River Road in the Village of Saranac Lake, and Route 86.