Schenectady city council approves distribution of $14 million in federal aid

The Schenectady City Council Monday night approved the distribution of $14 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act Funding. The approvals came after a lengthy process that drew criticism and accusations of a lack of transparency.

Schenectady is set to receive more than $52 million in ARPA payments.

Earlier this year, the city allocated about $16 million to offset losses incurred by the pandemic.

Following neighborhood meetings and a survey, the city in December put out a call for interested community organizations and non-profits to submit requests for federal aid.

The city council also formed an advisory committee that was set to review 70 requests totaling around $70 million.

But the process drew criticism that continued into last week, when projects totaling about $14 million were selected and advanced by the council in committee.

City Council President Marion Porterfield, who acknowledged the “bumpy” process of selecting projects, explained during Monday’s regular meeting why the projects up for discussion were chosen.

“Our recommendations on tonight’s agenda are to fund larger projects that we expect will benefit many city residents and to bring revenue into the city,” said Porterfield. “We also recommended fully funding smaller organizations who usually get just enough to keep them from drowning: organizations working with youth in marginalized communities and that address food insecurities and housing,” said Porterfield.

The largest projects on the list include renovation of the Central Park swimming pool at around $4.5 million and $3.5 million for a new irrigation system at the city’s municipal golf course.

“All community applications which qualified due to the Department of Development were reviewed by the Department of Development, the Advisory Committee, and at least five council members. That is more eyes than are normally involved in the review process,” said Porterfield.

About $2.5 million was awarded to the Capital Region Aquatic Center, a planned 80,000-square foot facility that will feature four pools that has been in the works for nearly a decade.

Sara Gregory, a member of the CRAC Board of Directors, spoke during Monday’s meeting.

“We will be a Monday through Sunday, seven day a week place for the citizens of Schenectady to swim and be active,” said Gregory.

Gregory was among several awardees to thank the city for the ARPA funding.

Sheila Rivera is a board member for the Miracle on Craig Street, which is receiving $1.25 million toward the reopening of the shuttered Carver Community Center, which closed in 2013.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank the city council for acknowledging and recognizing the importance of the Carver Community Center and what reopening would mean for the community,” said Rivera.

The funding allocation was not praised by all who spoke, however. Schenectady school board member and prominent activist Jamaica Miles questioned the funding priorities advanced by the council.

“I don’t understand why we are giving almost $4 million to a golf course during a drought for their irrigation system,” said Miles.

Carmel Patrick was among city councilors who defended the approved projects.

“We serve youth that are coming for golf courses, many of us have interacted with those kids. And I think that’s really important, that we’re trying to work for all of these opportunities for kids. I also supported the aquatic center,” said Patrick.

John Polimeni was the only councilor on the all-Democratic legislative body who voted against the funding allocations Monday. He says all projects were not given proper review before they were advanced by the council.

“We have applications out there that serve communities that need help that didn’t even get considered because we put off…already spent the money. If you got funded, great. Like I said, most of you would have got the funding. But you should be disappointed because others didn’t get that same consideration,” said Polimeni.

Councilor Damonni Farley pushed back against the arguments about process, dismissing it as “fake” outrage.

“This is not about process, this is about privilege. And there’s still money that needs to be allocated But what happens historically didn’t happen this time,” said Farley. “And that was enough to cause some outrage, some fake outrage about the process. But truth is, again, it’s not about process, it’s about privilege. How we, how I choose to govern, will be about people. So when you want to talk about community, you heard from them today. So I vote yes.”

With a vote of 6 to 1, the funding was awarded. Over $20 million in ARPA funding remains to be utilized, with an allocation deadline of 2024.