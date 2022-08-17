© 2022
Plattsburgh mayor says discolored water is benign

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 17, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT
City of Plattsburgh residents are being reassured that water quality, despite an odd color in some areas of the city, is OK.

Some Plattsburgh residents have reported a colored tint in their drinking water. Mayor Chris Rosenquest reported Wednesday afternoon that the discoloration is aesthetic and water quality testing meets compliance levels. All bacteria samples collected over the past few days have tested normal. The appropriate level of chlorine disinfectant has been verified in the water system.

City water staff are coordinating with the Clinton County Health Department as they work to resolve the issue, including hydrant flushing to clear parts of the system and increased testing.

