News
Midday Magazine

Lavar Click-Bruce, Ed Collins will compete to represent Ward 5 on Springfield City Council

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 17, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT
Springfield City Hall
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
For the first time a special election is taking place to fill a vacancy on the Springfield City Council.

Special election is scheduled for Sept. 13th

Two candidates have advanced to a special election next month to fill a vacancy on the City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Mayoral aide Lavar Click-Bruce and retired labor organizer Ed Collins were the top vote-getters in a field of seven candidates in Tuesday’s preliminary election. They’ll face off now in the September 13th final election for the Ward 5 seat on the City Council.

It is the first time a special election is being held to fill a vacancy on the Springfield City Council. The unusual summertime scheduling of the election resulted from the surprise resignation on June 1st of former Council President Marcus Williams, who had represented Ward 5 since 2016.

To break down the preliminary election results and look ahead to the September 13th final, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.

Paul Tuthill
