© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Northeast Report

$3.4 million approved to upgrade Springfield's emergency dispatch center

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 9, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT
a woman sits in front of computer monitors
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The city of Springfield's consolidated dispatch center opened in February 2021

911 call-taking, dispatching for both police and fire was combined in 2021

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is planning to spend millions of dollars to improve its emergency communications.

The Springfield City Council authorized a $3.4 million bond to cover the cost of upgrading technology at the centralized dispatch center.

A new computer-assisted dispatch system will be installed along with new records management software, explained Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.

“This new unified system will enhance the workflows of both fire and police dispatchers, it will give the police a much-needed new RMS system that is fully queryable from the field, and it will build out the needed radio infrastructure for the future,” Calvi said.

He said this is the second phase of the project that consolidated all the city’s emergency communications operations under one roof in February 2021.

“This is the culmination of two years of research and development,” Calvi said.

Previously, the police and fire departments had separate dispatch centers. 911 calls were answered at the police department. If a fire was being reported, the caller was transferred to the fire department’s dispatch center.

“All the dispatchers are co-located in one facility with one unified management team and have around-the-clock supervision, which we did not have before when we were in two disjointed centers,” Calvi said. “For supervision reasons alone, this a huge win for dispatch and for the citizens of the city.”

The consolidated communications center is located at the former fire department’s dispatch building on Roosevelt Ave.

“We completely gutted the facility back to the studs and began rebuilding a state-of-the-art dispatch facility, which included new flooring, new furniture, new radios, new computers, all new hard wiring and interconnection, (a) new fiber optic line that was run in there by the city,” Calvi said.

He said the centralized dispatch center has improved response times and coordination between the public safety departments.

“If the police department needs assistance from the fire department, they’re just 5 feet away,” Calvi said. “The radio operators are 5 feet apart and you can start resources much quicker.”

He said the technology upgrades will allow the city to monitor where private ambulances are being sent.

City Councilor Victor Davila, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, endorsed the spending on the dispatch center.

“This is a must,” Davila said. “Anything that can provide us with better service, I am all for.”

The dispatch center has an annual budget of $3 million and a staff of 54 people.

Last year, dispatchers answered more than 375,000 emergency calls.

Tags

News Springfield consolidated dispatch centerSpringfield City CouncilSpringfield Fire Commissioner Bernard CalviVictor Davila
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill