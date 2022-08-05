© 2022

News
Midday Magazine

First-term state legislator reflects on marathon end to legislative session

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 5, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT

Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
State Rep. Orlando Ramos, Democrat of Springfield.

Facing a deadline, they accomplished a lot, said State Rep. Orlando Ramos

Like students staying up all night to finish a term paper on deadline, the Massachusetts legislature this week held a marathon 22-hour final formal session.

It has become routine now for legislators to procrastinate over major bills that have been in the works for months or even years, strike deals, and then race to hold final votes in the wee hours of the night.

State Rep. Orlando Ramos – a Springfield Democrat elected in 2020 – got to experience it first-hand for the first time. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

Paul Tuthill
